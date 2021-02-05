Reliable source issues key Sheffield Wednesday transfer update regarding ex-Newcastle United man

Sheffield Wednesday will not be making a move to sign Achraf Lazaar as a free agent, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls endured a frustrating January transfer window after completing just one deal for Andre Green.

With the South Yorkshire side battling to avoid relegation this term the hope was that the club would be able to make numerous additions in order to strengthen their cause, however that hasn’t happened.

Yorkshire Live have reported that Lazaar is a player that was the subject of an enquiry from Wednesday during the window.

The former Newcastle United man had struggled for gametime so far this term and was subsequently released from his contract at St James’ Park.

While the player is now a free agent and available for a move it seems that the Owls are unable to strike a deal for the player until the summer window, according to Yorkshire Live reporter Howson.

Understand #SWFC inquired about Achraf Lazaar in the most recent transfer window. The Owls can sign free agents but they can't bring in Lazaar because his contract at Newcastle was not terminated inside the January transfer window. https://t.co/DQDQAt1Go0 — Dom Howson (@domhowson) February 5, 2021

Howson wrote: “Yorkshire Live understands the Owls inquired about the possibility of re-signing Lazaar in the most recent transfer window. Wednesday have been short on left-back cover since Morgan Fox’s exit last July.

“Clubs can still sign free agents.

“But the Owls are unable to secure a deal for Lazaar because his contract was not cancelled inside the January transfer window. The market shut at 11pm on Monday evening, meaning the earliest Wednesday can sign Lazaar is the summer.”

The verdict

This is a big blow for Sheffield Wednesday

A move for Achraf Lazaar would have been an incredibly shrewd deal for a player who would provide genuine quality in a position where the Owls currently find themselves short.

But following Howson’s update it seems that this won’t be a viable solution for Neil Thompson’s side – at least until the summer, anyway.