Reliable source issue major Sunderland update as key contract decision looms

Aiden McGeady wants to stay at Sunderland despite receiving a number of offers from elsewhere, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The 35-year-old is facing an uncertain future at the Stadium Of Light with his contract at the club due to expire in the coming weeks.

The winger looked like his days at the club were numbered when he was exiled under previous boss Phil Parkinson, however the introduction of Lee Johnson as head coach in December saw him re-find his best form as the club challenged for promotion.

McGeady scored six and created 17 goals for Sunderland in the second half of the season – a tally that has seemingly convinced the club’s hierarchy to offer him a new contract at the club.

The former Republic Of Ireland international is undoubtedly the highest-earner at the Black Cats squad, but according to the Northern Echo, things are looking positive as the two parties close in on an agreement.

The Northern Echo reported: “While McGeady has received a number of alternative offers, the 35-year-old would like to remain with Sunderland if the terms of a new deal can be finalised.

“Having brought McGeady in from the cold at the start of his Black Cats tenure, Lee Johnson is keen to retain the veteran, who remained one of League One’s most effective wide-men last season.”

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict

This is great news for Sunderland supporters.

While Aiden McGeady is approaching the final years of his career, the winger was clearly one of the club’s best performers last season and so a new deal is richly deserved.

Providing that his wages are now affordable for the club in League One, I think that this will be an excellent deal to finalise.

His quality and his experience will be a real asset for Lee Johnson’s side and will surely act as a show of ambition from the club as they look to kick on next term.