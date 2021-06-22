Reliable source drops Sunderland contract hint regarding 22-y/o starlet

Sunderland are hopeful that Denver Hume will agree terms on a new contract, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The 22-year-old is one of a number of players who are facing an uncertain future at the Stadium Of Light with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

Hume has been a regular feature in the Black Cats’ first team fold over the last two campaigns, making 76 appearances for the Wearsiders in that time and providing 10 assists for the club.

With Kristjaan Speakman now at the club in a sporting director capacity Sunderland are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market.

The club took the decision to allow several first team players to leave the club at the end of their contracts, however the decision was taken to offer new deals to players including Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien and Hume himself.

But while decisions are yet to be made on the quarter, the Sunderland Echo believe that the left-back could follow Aiden McGeady in penning a new deal with the experienced winger expected to extend his stay at the club.

The verdict

This certainly hints at some decent news.

While clearly nothing is decided on Denver Hume’s future, the full-back is a player who could play a big role for Sunderland in the coming years if he extends his stay.

Lee Johnson clearly rates the player and at 22 years of age there’s still plenty of room for him to grow and improve in influence.

Hopefully Sunderland fans can have some good news to cheer in the coming days.