Reliable source details West Ham transfer stance as interest builds in newly-promoted EFL wonderkid

West Ham United are considering a move for Peterborough United starlet Adler Nascimento, according to reliable club insider ExWHUEmployee.

The 16-year-old is tipped for a very bright future in the game after starring for the Posh’s under-18s side as they won the Youth Alliance League title for a second successive campaign this term.

Nascimento scored the crucial goal that won the title for the under-18s and was rewarded when he made his senior debut for Darren Ferguson’s side in their final match of the League One season as he played 15 minutes of the 4-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUEmployee discussed West Ham’s interest, saying: “Another player we’re looking at with the view to signing him is a guy called Adler Nascimento, who is a Portuguese footballer who plays for Peterborough United.

“He’s likely to be on trial ahead of signing permanently.

“He scored the winning goal to clinch the title for Peterborough’s academy side and apparently he’s very highly recommended, according to a couple of people I’ve spoken to on him.” If a deal was to materialise it would mean that Peterborough United would be due a substantial fee due to the player signing a pre-professional contract earlier in the season that will kick turn full-time when the player turns 17. The verdict This will be a big blow for Peterborough United. Adler Nascimento is one of the biggest talents in the EFL right now and if he continues to improve at the current rate then there’s nothing to suggest that he can’t be a very good player. The Posh are somewhat powerless to such interest from the Premier League, but they’ll be thankful that they moved quickly to tie him down to a long-term deal. If a move does materialise then that will at least protect their right to receive a substantial fee for a player which can help them to recruit efficiently in the future.