Reliable source details Tottenham Hotspur’s plan for promising starlet following successful Lincoln City spell

TJ Eyoma is expected to be given the chance to prove himself with Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football London reporter Rob Guest.

The central defender has enjoyed a wonderful season after being allowed to leave North London on loan in favour of a move to League One side Lincoln City.

Eyoma made an impressive 52 appearances for the Imps over the course of the campaign, playing a pivotal role in their journey to the play-off final on Sunday afternoon – a match which they lost 2-1 against Blackpool at Wembley Stadium.

The 21-year-old will no doubt be looking to challenge himself at a higher level next term, and according to Guest, Eyoma is likely to be among a number of young Spurs talents who will be hoping to make a big impression on Tottenham’s incoming manager during the club’s pre-season campaign.

Writing for Football London, Guest said: “Now that his time in Lincolnshire has come to an end, Eyoma will enjoy a well-deserved break before returning to Hotspur Way in pre-season as he bids to take the next step in his promising career.

“Tottenham’s next manager will take a close look at all his players ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and then make a decision on whether they remain with him, go out on loan or are sold.

“Involved for Tottenham on pre-season tours in the past after heading to the United States in 2018 when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, it’s a time in the calendar when the club’s academy players can really take their chance with a host of first-team stars usually unavailable after their international commitments.

“Japhet Tanganga, who Eyoma was once ahead of in the pecking order in N17, took his opportunity in the summer of 2019 and subsequently made his senior bow a few months down the line and is now part of the first-team squad.

“Eyoma will be hoping that is very much the case for him this summer as defence is one area of the pitch where the incoming manager needs to address due to the team’s struggles across the backline over the past two seasons.”

The verdict

The future certainly looks bright for TJ Eyoma.

Tottenham Hotspur’s central defender has been in and around Spurs’ first team fold in recent seasons, but understandably, the focus has been on finding regular first team football for his.

This summer could be different with the North London side looking to strengthen that area of the pitch.

If Eyoma can impress in pre-season then he might find himself in contention for Spurs next season – something which would be a huge opportunity for the player as he looks to kick on in his career.