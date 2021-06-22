Reliable source details significant update in Middlesbrough’s pursuit of key Norwich City figure

Middlesbrough are yet to make contact with Norwich City over a move for Kieran Scott, according to reports from Teesside Live.

Reports emerged over the weekend from The Sun claiming that the Canaries’ head of recruitment was being lined up for a potential sporting director vacancy at the Riverside Stadium.

Scott has played a crucial role in Norwich’s recent success with shrewd additions such as Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia among the club’s most successful recent seasons.

He has previously hinted at being interested in a sporting director position or similar, and with just a year left on his contract it means that such a move could be a plausible next term.

The Teessiders are looking to revamp their business model to a more sustainable strategy and it’s thought that adding a sporting director to the club’s structure could put greater emphasis on their transfer dealing.

However according to Teesside Live, it remains unclear whether such an appointment will be on the cards.

They claim that for now the club’s resources will be reserved for making additions to the playing squad with Neil Warnock already decided over which players he’d like to move to Teesside this summer.

The verdict

I think that this is a real missed opportunity for Middlesbrough.

The club’s recruitment in recent years has certainly been mixed and so the addition of a designated sporting director could be of real benefit to the club.

Middlesbrough have lacked long-term strategy in their recruitment and someone like Kieran Scott could have been a wonderful way to modernise the structure.

However it seems that that’s unlikely to happen, for now at least.