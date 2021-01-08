Reliable source details key QPR stumbling block as interest in Sheffield Wednesday ace builds

Queens Park Rangers are desperate to sign a striker this month.

The Hoops have endured a disappointing season so far and find themselves anchored to the lower reaches of the Championship as we approach the midway point of the campaign.

That’s why the rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Reports from The Sun have claimed that Mark Warburton is plotting a potential move for Jordan Rhodes.

The Sheffield Wednesday man is out of favour at Hillsborough and given the fact that he’s out of contract in the summer it seems that he will be available to move on if an offer is made.

Glenn Murray is another player on QPR’s radar, and while both players are currently in the mix for a move, Alan Nixon believes that the cost involved in a deal for Rhodes will make it more difficult to pull off.

Will be one or the other. Seen to have switched to Murray for now. https://t.co/82DtH4AGqd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 7, 2021

No. Rhodes too dear. Murray may be cheaper. https://t.co/WQDMJGm1VH — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 7, 2021

Trying. Depends on cost. Rhodes not cheap. https://t.co/HacPCLe74k — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 7, 2021

The Verdict

This is going to be an interesting deal to keep an eye on.

It’s no secret that Queens Park Rangers are looking for a striker and it seems that they’re going to get one – one way or another.

Glenn Murray looks to be the more cost-effective solution, but I’m sure if a deal for Jordan Rhodes can be completed then that would be hugely appealing too.