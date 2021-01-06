Reliable source details key obstacle that Swansea City face in securing deal for Arsenal starlet

Swansea City are really stepping up their efforts in the January transfer window.

The Swans have aspirations of going one step further than they did last term by securing promotion back to the Premier League – something that they’re very much in the mix to do.

If they’re to last the pace, however, it seems that they’ll be targeting new signings.

A new striker seems to be the top priority for the club with Folarin Balogun among the potential targets.

The Arsenal starlet is regarded as one of the best young attacking talents in the Premier League with the next step of his development likely to be a loan switch that will see him playing regular first team football.

A move to Swansea would surely be appealing for both the player and the Gunners, but according to Alan Nixon one concern could be the lack of guaranteed match time that is likely to be on offer under Steve Cooper.

Would fit the bill if Arsenal ok about him not being guaranteed games. https://t.co/B0EBqhHQ76 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 6, 2021

The Verdict

I think that this would be a great signing for Folarin Balogun.

The Arsenal starlet needs valuable gametime and while it may not be guaranteed at Swansea City, it certainly seems like a top place to continue his development.

Challenging for his place is part of the challenge – something that he’ll need to relish if he’s to thrive in the game.

Given the similarities in playing style between Swansea and Arsenal it seems like the perfect fit and a deal that I’d love to see happen.