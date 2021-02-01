Reliable source details fresh twist as in-demand Sunderland man nears January exit

MK Dons are leading the charge to sign Will Grigg from Sunderland, according to reports from the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats striker has endured a torrid time since moving to the Stadium Of Light two years ago in a big-money move from Wigan Athletic.

Since then the Northern Ireland international has been anything but ‘on fire’ after netting just eight times in 61 appearances in the red and white jersey.

Football Insider revealed last week that a number of clubs including Shrewsbury Town, Salford City and MK Dons were keen on a move, with Shrewsbury seen as frontrunners to get a deal done.

However it now seems that Grigg could be heading elsewhere.

An update from the Northern Echo has claimed that MK Dons are now favourites to do a deal, with reporter Scott Wilson hinting that a deal is on the way to being agreed.

DEADLINE DAY: Lots of interest in Will Grigg – Fleetwood have been pushing hard – but as reported this morning, MK Dons now look like #SAFC striker's likeliest destination. Framework of deal agreed between clubs – now need to finalise things with Grigg…https://t.co/vPzutwJ7BZ — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) February 1, 2021

He tweeted: “Lots of interest in Will Grigg – Fleetwood have been pushing hard – but as reported this morning, MK Dons now look like Sunderland striker’s likeliest destination.

“Framework of deal agreed between clubs – now need to finalise things with Grigg.”

The Verdict

It certainly looks likely that Will Grigg will move on before the end of the day.

Things just haven’t gone to plan for the striker since moving to Sunderland and so the opportunity to re-find his form and confidence again can only be a good thing.

MK Dons look like the frontrunners and that could be an excellent move that will see him become the main man in attack.