Reliable source details Blackburn Rovers transfer update involving West Ham, Newcastle United and Fulham

Blackburn Rovers have had enquiries from clubs in the Premier League regarding Adam Armstrong, according to reports from the Lancashire Telegraph.

The striker has enjoyed a wonderful season at Ewood Park after scoring 29 goals for the club in an impressive campaign for the 24-year-old.

With a contract that is moving into the final 12 months of its term, it seems that Blackburn could be resigned to selling the player as they look to avoid any chance of him leaving for nothing next summer.

A number of clubs are said to be keen with West Ham United and Fulham both making enquiries,while Southampton, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Brighton are also said to be keen.

While enquiries have been made, the Lancashire Telegraph claim that Blackburn are yet to receive a formal offer for the player.

As per the report, it’s claimed that Tony Mowbray’s side are ‘realistic’ over the player’s contract situation at the club, meaning that a summer deal may well be in the offing.

However the club’s valuation of £20million will need to be met if the Championship club are to be convinced to sell their star man.

The verdict

It merely seems like a matter of time until Adam Armstrong moves on.

Last season was absolutely stunning for the 24-year-old and that’s why so many clubs from the Premier League and Championship are determined to sign him.

We’re only in the early stages of the summer and so it’s no surprise that formal offers are yet to be made, but with plenty of time until the transfer window comes to an end, it would take a brave person to bet against him moving on.

For Blackburn the focus must surely be on attracting as much money as possible while also identifying a suitable replacement.