Reliable source delivers transfer verdict as Rangers continue pursuit of in-demand EFL star

Alan Nixon has cast doubt over Rangers’ interest in Daniel Johnson, saying ‘if it’s serious it should have been done by now’.

The Preston North End star has been attracting plenty of interest from the Scottish Premiership leaders with a view to a move away from Deepdale.

The 28-year-old faces an uncertain future with his contract with the Championship club due to expire at the end of the current season.

With no extension currently agreed it seems that the writing is on the wall with regards to his future – something that was made clear by Alex Neil’s recent comments about Johnson and Ben Davies’ contract situations.

Quoted by the Daily Record, Neil said: “In regards to contracts and transfers at this club, the best person to speak to is Peter (Ridsdale).

“He is the guy who deals with it, not me.

“It’s an absolutely bizarre scenario, I’ve never seen anything like it but there’s nothing I can do about it.

“Like I say, if I’ve got a preference then naturally not. I want the lads to be settled and to realign their fortunes with ours.

“But, I’m not in control of that.”

Rangers reportedly had an offer turned down for the Jamaica international over the summer, while Football Insider have brought the latest update on Johnson’s future with claims that Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are in talks with the midfielder over a pre-contract agreement that would see him move to Ibrox at the end of the season.

But according to Nixon, there’s doubt over the extent of Rangers’ interest after suggesting that a deal would be done by now if they were ‘serious’.

Can do a pre contract from Jan 1. If it’s serious it should have been done by now. https://t.co/sLU0PO3EDO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 19, 2021

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one to keep an eye on.

With no contract agreement reached it seems almost inevitable now that Daniel Johnson will leave Preston North End – whether that’s now or at the end of the season.

Rangers is undoubtedly an attractive proposition, so it’ll be worth keeping an eye on how negotiations transpire over the coming weeks and months.