Reliable source delivers Sunderland takeover update as wait for final decision drags on

Sunderland’s takeover deal is still firmly on track, according to Mark Donnelly of the Sunderland Echo.

News emerged back in November via a report from the Guardian that claimed that a deal had been agreed for a consortium led by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and minority shareholder Juan Sartori to purchase a controlling stake in the club.

As a result the ownership of the club would change hands and Stewart Donald would reduce his shares in the club to just 15% and become a silent partner.

While there’s been no evidence so suggest that the deal won’t go through, there’s a nervy feeling around Wearside as supporters await a final confirmation that the deal has gone through and that the new era for the club can begin.

One man who has been covering the takeover closely is Mark Donnelly who provided an update on Monday morning, claiming that it’s a case that ‘no news is good news’.

Quoted in the Sunderland Echo, Donnelly said: “Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has agreed a deal to purchase a majority stake in the club from Stewart Donald – and the takeover is continuing to progress.

“EFL checks are ongoing and are not expected to bring-up any major red flags.

“There was a hope that a deal could be completed by mid-January, while one national report suggested things could be finalised before the Plymouth Argyle game tomorrow.

“But for now it’s a case of no news is good news, as we await the positive resolution fans have been craving.” The Verdict It’s no surprise that Sunderland supporters are itching to get this takeover deal done and dusted. It looks fairly certain that it will happen but until the club release a statement it’s natural that fans will be a little bit anxious about it all. With a big second half of the season ahead of them the Black Cats need zero distractions and so the sooner that this is all completed, the better.