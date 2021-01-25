Reliable source delivers Nottingham Forest transfer update that will interest Leeds United, Burnley and Brentford

Nottingham Forest are unlikely to sell Brennan Johnson during the January transfer window, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

An exclusive report from Football League World over the weekend revealed that the 19-year-old was attracting the attention of a Premier League side, a Championship side and a foreign club ahead of the summer.

Since then The Athletic have claimed that Leeds United, Burnley, Brentford and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are the sides who are credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Johnson has enjoyed a wonderful season so far after scoring seven goals and creating seven more for League One side Lincoln City, justifying the substantial interest in his services.

Speculation has claimed that Forest may even have been on the receiving end of an offer during the final week of the January transfer window, but according to Forest reporter Taylor, it’s unlikely that a move will materialise this month.

Brennan Johnson’s performances on loan at Lincoln have been earning him admiring glances from the Premier League and beyond.

Don’t currently expect him to move this January. But it’s a sign of his positive progress #NFFC https://t.co/RHeLCJGMU8 — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 25, 2021

He wrote: “Brennan Johnson’s performances on loan at Lincoln have been earning him admiring glances from the Premier League and beyond.

“Don’t currently expect him to move this January. But it’s a sign of his positive progress.”

The Verdict

Brennan Johnson is undoubtedly a player that is set for a bright future.

After thriving on loan with Lincoln City it seems like it’s only a matter of time until he becomes a first team regular at Championship level.

It’s unlikely that he’s yet at the level required to thrive in the Premier League, but given the interest it will be hard for him to ignore the admiring glances of clubs such as Leeds United.