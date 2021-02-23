Reliable source delivers major Stewart Donald update as dust settles on Sunderland takeover

It’s been a big week for Sunderland AFC.

After recording three victories in a week the club now find themselves in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy while also breaking back into League One’s top six.

There’s also the small matter of the takeover.

It was announced last week that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus had taken control of the Black Cats after the proposed takeover deal was approved.

The 23-year-old billionaire has certainly hit the ground running in terms of making an impact after signalling his intent to invest £500,000 in a new pitch at the Stadium Of Light as well as providing a state-of-the-art streaming platform to enhance the viewing experience for supporters.

Dreyfus has certainly got supporters onside early on as he looks to rebuild the relationship with supporters who had lost trust in the direction of the club.

Stewart Donald, Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven were responsible for the running of the club but as part of the takeover deal they will now hold only a minority share in the club.

As expected with a deal like this it has changed the structure at the top of the club.

More #SAFC housekeeping on Companies House this afternoon. Stewart Donald and Jim Rodwell have both resigned as directors. pic.twitter.com/TuPi2W6UUS — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) February 23, 2021

As revealed by the Sunderland Echo’s Mark Donnelly on Twitter, it has now been confirmed on Companies House that Donald and former club CEO Jim Rodwell have resigned as directors of the club.

That news was expected as part of the takeover deal but supporters will surely be pleased to see the move happen in black and white.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

The verdict

This is such an exciting time for Sunderland supporters.

We’ve already seen was Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has done since arriving at the club and that’s more than enough to get the fans eating out of the palm of his hand.

Many just wanted to see the back of the old regime and it seems that this is confirmation that a new dawn is in place at the Stadium Of Light.