Reliable source delivers key Sheffield Wednesday update as contract uncertainty builds

Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks with a number of players regarding new contracts, according to Yorkshire Live writer Dom Howson.

The Owls are in a difficult position at the moment with their Championship status very much hanging in the balance.

As a result the Yorkshire club’s future plans are hanging in the balance as the 23rd place side prepare for the potential of life in League One next term.

Darren Moore could be handed something of a blank page in the summer with a large number of first team players out of contract at the end of the season.

They include players such as Kadeem Harris, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Moses Odubajo, Adam Reach, Jordan Rhodes, Keiren Westwood and more.

With so many changes afoot it remains to be seen who will be seen as being a potential part of the Owls’ next chapter, but according to Howson, a number of players have already been contacted about signing new contracts with the club.

Writing in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson said: “Wednesday are in talks with a number of players over new contracts.

“I think some of the top earners like Rhodes will go.

“Possibly Westwood depending on what division the Owls are playing in next season. There needs to be a big clear-out.

“Things have gone stale and the squad needs a shake-up.”

The verdict

The next few months will be very interesting for Sheffield Wednesday.

It seems likely that next season could see the club playing in League One which means that some very difficult decisions will need to be made regarding some of those out of contract players.

One thing we do know is that whatever league the club find themselves in it’ll be very interesting to see who starts on the first day of next term.