Reliable source delivers key Dejphon Chansiri update as Sheffield Wednesday takeover talk gathers pace

Dejphon Chansiri is not considering a sale of Sheffield Wednesday, according to Sheffield Star’s Joe Crann.

Reports from Sky Sports have revealed that the the Owls have been the subject of a takeover bid from Chansiri’s former advisor Erik Alonso.

Alonso left his role at Hillsborough at the end of January but has seemingly returned as he looks to purchase the entirety of the Championship club.

It’s claimed that Alonso has been financially backed by an Indonesian consortium with an offer believed to have been in the region of £25-30million.

However that offer has been rejected outright by the Sheffield Wednesday owner.

Supporters have made it clear that the Owls need to be taken in a new direction with the club currently languishing near the bottom of the Championship, but according to Crann, it seems that Chansiri is will not be taking offers at the current time.

Led to believe that reports of a bid for #SWFC from Erik Alonso are correct… It was around £30m, and my understanding is that it’s nowhere near Dejphon Chansiri’s valuation of the club – also, DC’s not considering a sale at all currently. It’s way off. https://t.co/slcanagnAZ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) February 8, 2021

The takeover offer from Alonso comes during a pivotal period for the club.

The Owls are currently in the middle of a relegation battle as they look to avoid suffering relegation to League One.

Results have improved of late under caretaker boss Neil Thompson but it’ll be interesting to see what this takeover interest will mean for the club’s focus moving forward.

The verdict

It’s certainly an interesting time for Sheffield Wednesday.

Matters both on and off the pitch are hugely concerning for supporters who simply want the best for their side.

What will happen in the coming weeks and months remain to be seen but it’s looking increasingly likely that a fresh start at the club could be the best thing for all parties.