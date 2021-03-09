Reliable source delivers interesting transfer update regarding Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield Town are interested in a summer move for Jordan Rhodes, according to Yorkshire Live reporter Steven Chicken.

The Sheffield Wednesday striker faces an uncertain future with his contract at the club due to expire at the end of the season.

Cardiff City are another club who have been linked with a move for the attacker – a move that could be appealing given their ambitions of pushing towards the Premier League.

However the Terriers may be hoping that a return to his former club could be appealing for Rhodes who could be handed a key role at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Writing for Yorkshire Live, Chicken said: “Jordan Rhodes has been mooted as a possible summer arrival in a return to the club and Town are believed to be interested in a reunion with a player set to leave Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

“The key to that area of the field will be having a variety of options and, ultimately, players who are capable of scoring regularly and while there may be some valid questions over Rhodes’ suitability to the style Corberan is trying to implement, he is a player familiar to the club and a possible solution that will not break the bank.

“Any decision on Rhodes will likely have to be shelved for now while Town assess Sanogo’s suitability and whether or not he has the quality to earn a longer-term stay at the club, while Niasse is likely to be in a similar position should he arrive.

“But one thing remains patently clear, Town’s striker position is still one that needs resolving in order for Corberan and this group of players to move forwards.”

The verdict

This would be a wonderful signing for Huddersfield Town.

Jordan Rhodes may have struggled a bit of late but there’s no doubt that he’s got all the quality needed to be a top striker at this level.

The Terriers would be an appealing for for the frontman and so it’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out.