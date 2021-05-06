Reliable source delivers Erik Alonso update that could spell bad news for Derby County takeover

Derby County’s proposed takeover by Erik Alonso is in doubt, according to reports from The Daily Mail.

The Rams were thought to be closing in on a deal that would see the Spaniard take control of the club after a report from The Athletic claimed last month that a deal was close.

However the latest reports suggest that such a deal is now in serious jeopardy.

It’s claimed that key figures at Pride Park believe that ‘alarm bell are ringing’ after Alonso attempted to refinance Pride Park in a bid to fund the deal.

As a result it’s thought that there’s a realisation that the buyout may no longer go through.

The Daily Mail claim that while Alonso has provided proof of funds, the Spaniard does not intend to use that to complete the purchase of the club, with Alonso instead looking to borrow against the Stadium with Alonso transferring the ownership of Pride Park from Mel Morris to his own company, No Limits Sports Ltd.

As a result the takeover is now being delayed while Alonso looks to take finance out on the purchase of the stadium with the Spaniard arranging a report to get a full valuation on Pride Park.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

The verdict

This is not what Derby County supporters want to hear.

It’s been a disastrous season both on and off the pitch for the Rams, but the small crumb of comfort on offer was that a takeover deal was on the cusp of being completed.

Unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case, and with their Championship status hanging firmly in the balance it could prove to be a disastrous week for the club.