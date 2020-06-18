Reliable journalist teases contender for Birmingham City vacancy

Birmingham City remain on the lookout for Pep Clotet’s successor, with the Blues looking to make an appointment ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Nine games of the current season remain, which will be Clotet’s last as boss at St Andrew’s, with an announcement coming earlier in the month that the Spaniard was set to step aside.

A number of names have been linked with the job since, with reliable journalist Alan Nixon aiming to offer clarity to an unclear situation on Twitter.

Hughton is one they like. But the question is whether he wants the job … a good contract offer might make up his mind. https://t.co/dOPZZGjJPe — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 18, 2020

There, he states the Chris Hughton is the man Birmingham like, but there are question marks surrounding whether the ex-Brighton boss would want the job. However, Nixon concedes a decent offer from Blues might just tempt him.

Hughton, of course, managed Birmingham in the 2011/12 season, before moving on to Norwich City and then Brighton, where he had a lot of success, including a promotion with the latter in 2016/17.

From there, the now 61-year-old helped Brighton establish themselves in the Premier League, before parting company with the club at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He’s still looking for a route back into management on the back of his Brighton exit.

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Birmingham City trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

1 of 8 How many points did Birmingham City record in the 2018/19 Championship season? 50 51 52 53

The Verdict

Hughton would be an outstanding candidate for the Birmingham job, particularly when you consider his recent success at Brighton.

Birmingham are parting company with Clotet and their task will be to find a manager that can take them to the next level in the Championship. For many, Hughton could do that.

However, a deal doesn’t look like it is in the pipeline and work is still to be done in terms of Birmingham’s search.

Thoughts? Let us know!