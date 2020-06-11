Reliable journalist teases Birmingham City, Aston Villa transfer agreement a possibility still

Birmingham City could still secure a permanent deal for Scott Hogan, with Aston Villa potentially open to the striker’s permanent departure from Villa Park.

Hogan moved to Villa in January 2017, but he hasn’t had the impact expected of him since departing Brentford on the back of a prolific start to the 2016/17 campaign.

A spell with Stoke City failed to give the 28-year-old a platform to find his best, but a move to Birmingham has sparked the striker back into life.

In eight Championship appearances, Hogan has scored seven goals and registered an assist, with Birmingham recently confirming they’ve reached an agreement with Villa to keep the striker at the club until the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

And, on the back of that, journalist Alan Nixon has teased that a permanent deal could still be a possibility, taking to Twitter to respond to a question surrounding Hogan:

No. But a buy is possible if right offer goes in. https://t.co/oriULJysbd — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 10, 2020

Hogan and Birmingham will be looking to finish the Championship season in strong form during the remaining nine games of the season, but the striker’s parent-club are fighting a very different battle.

In the coming weeks, Villa are battling to retain their Premier League status, with Dean Smith’s side currently sitting in the top-flight’s relegation zone.

The Verdict

It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with Hogan’s long-term future.

He’s clearly settled in well with Birmingham, but you’ve for to look at Villa’s situation, particularly if they drop back into the Championship.

Are they really going to part company with Hogan, who has rediscovered his best form in the Championship? Surely they’d rather have him on the books if they find themselves stepping back into the division.

Thoughts? Let us know!

