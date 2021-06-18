Reliable journalist shares Frank Lampard to West Brom update as managerial search continues

West Brom won’t be moving to appoint Frank Lampard because he ‘doesn’t want the job’, according to Express & Star’s reporter Joseph Masi.

The Baggies are currently searching for a new boss following Sam Allardyce’s decision to leave the club upon suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Since then the club have been linked with numerous managers, one of whom is Frank Lampard.

The former Derby County boss is out of work after being sacked from his role as Chelsea head coach last term meaning that he’s on the lookout for his next opportunity in management.

The Express & Star previously reported that Lampard had been shortlisted as a contender for the position, however the club went on to target Chris Wilder and David Wagner – both of whom will not be in the dugout at the Hawthorns next term.

But despite West Brom going back to the drawing board in terms of the appointment, the Baggies’ reporter has suggested that Lampard will not be a contender for the role unless something changes over the course of the summer.

Speaking on Baggies Broadcast, Masi said: “From what I understand, Frank Lampard doesn’t want it.

“Whether that’ll change, I don’t know, the longer the summer goes on, the more Premier League jobs get taken.

“If he doesn’t get one of them, I honestly don’t know, but he doesn’t want it.”

The verdict

I don’t think that many people will be surprised by this update.

Frank Lampard has already proved himself as an excellent young manager and after being largely impressive during his time with Chelsea it would be a surprise to see him drop back into the Championship.

It won’t be long until the former midfielder is back in management but I’d expect him to get a job in the Premier League or another top division in Europe as his next role.

For West Brom the focus has to be on finding a new boss quickly as it won’t be long until the new season rolls around.