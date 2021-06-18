Reliable journalist reveals when Scott Parker to Bournemouth is expected to be completed amid Fulham uncertainty

Scott Parker’s Fulham future could be decided ‘in the coming days’ amid links to Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Reports from the Guardian have claimed that the Cherries are looking to appoint Parker as their new head coach with Jonathan Woodgate’s contract at the Vitality Stadium due to expire at the end of the month.

They add that Bournemouth are waiting for Parker to leave his role at Fulham with speculation suggesting that his days at Craven Cottage are coming to an end.

Alan Nixon of The Sun has suggested that the emphasis is on the South Coast club to strike an agreement with Fulham for their manager, however according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, there are multiple options for how the situation could be resolved.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Sheth said: “It’s thought that all parties are working towards a mutual termination of Scott Parker’s contract.

“Bournemouth are very keen to speak to Scott Parker and want him to take over from Jonathan Woodgate when his contract expires on June 30th.

“Parker has a contract until 2023. The issue here is to do with compensation or severance pay.

“If Scott Parker was to resign then he wouldn’t be due any severance pay. If Fulham were to sack Scott Parker then they would owe him the remainder of his contract.

“If Scott Parker remains at Fulham and Bournemouth move to appoint him then it’ll be Bournemouth who would need to pay compensation to Fulham to get him.

“The idea of mutual termination between Scott Parker and Fulham is almost trying to avoid the big pay-out, but by avoiding that big pay-out it seems that Bournemouth would be the ones to benefit in the long-term as it would be Fulham and Parker doing the mutual termination; Parker would then be free to speak to another club, with that club expected to be Bournemouth.”

Sheth added: “As it stands the talks are continuing. We’re expecting some kind of resolution in the coming days – hopefully sooner rather than later for all parties as Fulham would like to start looking for a new manager themselves.”

The verdict

It all sounds very complicated between Fulham and Scott Parker, but I’d be surprised if this couldn’t be worked out.

Parker is clearly approaching the end of his days at Craven Cottage and with Bournemouth clearly keen to bring him in it means that it’s a situation that could be wrapped up quite nicely.

The Cherries will be delighted to bring in a boss with the profile of Parker, while Fulham will be happy as well with plenty of noises at the end of last season suggesting that he could be on the way out anyway.

It won’t be long until this is sorted, in my opinion, and then both teams can start planning for the season ahead.