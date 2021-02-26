Reliable journalist reveals potential deal-breaker as key Nottingham Forest transfer update emerges

Cyrus Christie will have to take a pay cut if he’s to join Nottingham Forest this summer, according to Daily Mirror reporter James Nursey.

Forest were linked with a move for the Fulham defender last week as they look ahead to the summer transfer window.

Christie is currently on loan at the City Ground where he has established himself as a key player under Chris Hughton after playing every minute of the 30 Championship games that he’s been available for.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season which means that he faces an uncertain future as he looks to secure his long-term future in the game.

Given his recent form Forest are likely to be keen on making a move for the player this summer, but according to Nursey, the player could have to take a financial hit if a move to the City Ground is to be viable.

Taking to Twitter, Nursey said: “Told that Christie is on £20k a week at Fulham and will have to take a major pay cut if he is to join Nottingham Forest this summer on a Bosman.”

The verdict

This would be an outstanding move for Nottingham Forest.

Cyrus Christie is arguably one of the best right backs at Championship level and to get him on loan this season was something of a coup.

There’s bound to be plenty of competition for his signature this summer and so it’ll be very interesting to see if Forest can strike a deal for the player.