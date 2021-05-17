Reliable journalist provides update involving Bournemouth and Celtic as speculation continues

Football journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on Celtic’s pursuit of Eddie Howe on Twitter, with the former Bournemouth boss said to have seen his move to Glasgow held up by his old side’s involvement in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The former Cherries chief has long been linked with a move to Celtic Park with the club still searching for a long term successor for Neil Lennon who departed earlier this year after the Hoops surrendered the Scottish Premiership title to their arch rivals Rangers.

There has been much speculation over when Howe may be annonced as the new man in the hot seat, with many suspecting that it could be in the near future after the regular season finished north of the border.

However, Nixon has offered an update on the situation involving the 43-year-old, as he stated the following on Twitter:

People are in jobs and want to see them through. If Bournemouth go up the numbers and wages change too. https://t.co/MIcFFdut02 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 17, 2021

Bournemouth face Brentford in the first leg of their play-off semi final this evening as they take on the Bees at the Vitality Stadium, with the second leg set to be played in West London on the 22nd May.

Meanwhile the Championship play-off final is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 29th May.

The Verdict

The Cherries will inevitably be wary of Howe’s potential arrival in Scotland as it could put them at risk of losing some key staff members.

Failure to make it back to the Premier League this season could well see the club lose some staff members, which could well affect the cohesion amongst the group.

Full focus has obviously been placed on the play-offs, but there is no doubt that Howe will have primed certain individuals over his expected move to Celtic.

The pull of the Scottish club is a lot larger than Bournemouth’s but sealing a return to the top flight could well go a long way towards holding onto said staff members.