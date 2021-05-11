Reliable journalist provides significant update on Derby County and EFL legal battle

Football journalist John Percy has taken to Twitter to confirm that the EFL have won their appeal over the misconduct charges which were brought against Derby County.

A statement is thought to be imminent on the situation, with the Rams said to be unable to appeal against the sanctions that will be put in place.

It is worth pointing out however that any sanction that is imposed is unlikely to come into force this season, with many fearing that the club could be handed a points deduction, which in theory would have seen them relegated to Sky Bet League One with Wycombe Wanderers gaining a reprieve.

Now, it seems a breakthrough has been made in this ongoing legal battle, with Percy confirming the news in the following tweet:

EFL to confirm they have won their appeal over misconduct charges against #dcfc. Statement imminent. Derby cannot appeal against this decision but can challenge any sanctions that may follow. Any punishment is highly unlikely to be imposed this season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) May 11, 2021

Of course on the field of play, the Rams endured a dramatic final day as they only just survived in the Championship as they drew 3-3 with Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park last weekend.

Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Derby County appearances?

1 of 18 Did Richard Keogh make more than 100 appearances for Derby County? Yes No

Whilst in the background of all of this, the club is still trying to negotiate a deal for Erik Alonso to buy the club off of Mel Morris, with talks having been ongoing for many weeks.

The Verdict

Just when Derby thought their nightmarish year was coming to a brighter end, another spanner is thrown in the works and they will no doubt be nervously awaiting the outcome of which sanction that the EFL chooses to impose on them.

I think it’s right that they should be punished but I think deducting points from the club this season wouldn’t make much sense and would arguably affect the integrity of the Championship as a competition.

It could well be that they just have to pay a fine but I think if the Football League went down that route, they would be getting off somewhat lightly.

Whatever the outcome is, County will learn a big lesson from all of this and look to rebuild their reputation on and off the field after a pretty disastrous year for everyone involved with the football club.