Reliable journalist provides Brentford transfer update involving Leicester City and Celtic

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to seemingly play down rumours that Brentford striker Ivan Toney is of interest to Leicester City.

The form shown by the Bees frontman this term has understandably attracted admiring glances from clubs elsewhere, with the Athletic recently reporting that both Leicester and Everton are said to be preparing bids for the hotshot.

However it remains to be seen if the Foxes have a genuine interest in the striker or not, particularly with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho having led the line so well for the Premier League side in attack this season.

Pressed on the rumours involving Toney and Leicester, Nixon provided a response on Twitter that also involved Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard:

Not heard that. Unless they have gone off Edouard. https://t.co/lVrUICExkW — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 3, 2021

Edouard is another striker who has been linked with many clubs in recent months and is widely believed to be Leicester’s preferred target this summer.

Meanwhile Toney continues to press ahead with leading the line for Brentford, with the 25-year-old having scored 30 goals to date for the West London outfit as they look to secure promotion to the top flight.

The Verdict

It is completely understandable that Toney’s name is being linked with a different club every week as it is testament to his sparkling form for Brentford this season.

As discussed before, I believe that his future will be determined solely by which league the Bees find themselves in next term, as if they are still in the Championship, I think he’ll head for the exit door.

If worse comes to worst, the club will receive a fee that is likely to match the money they made from selling the likes of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma and therefore the profits would be re-invested once more.

However for now the focus has to be on winning the play-offs as many people will feel that the club cannot afford to lose out at the final hurdle once again if they want to keep hold of the likes of Toney and their other key assets.