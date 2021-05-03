Reliable journalist outlines Middlesbrough’s summer transfer intentions

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to seemingly outline Middlesbrough’s summer transfer intentions as the window grows ever closer with the season drawing to a close.

Boro had appeared to be onto something good under Neil Warnock for parts of the campaign but ultimately their faint hopes of making a play-off push gradually faded and now there is a clear need for a summer overhaul at the Riverside Stadium.

Departures are as likely as incomings, with Warnock having confirmed in recent months that certain players will leave, with the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher almost certain to depart for pastures new after falling out of favour in the North East.

Now it appears that Nixon has moved to provide some clarity on which players Boro may look to bring in over the coming months by tweeting the following in response to one of the club’s fans:

Warnock has signed a total of 13 new players since taking on the job as Boro boss back in June 2020 and will now be looking to wheel and deal as he looks to get his side ready for a play-off push next term.

Quiz: Did Middlesbrough sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Chuba Akpom Yes No

Meanwhile Boro are currently preparing for their final game of the campaign as they play host to Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday.

The Verdict

This will come as no surprise to many people associated with the club as Warnock has been talking about making big changes for quite some time now.

Nixon quite rightly points out that they will be after a striker or two in the coming months as the probable departures of Assombalonga and Fletcher will leave Boro short of firepower in attack.

A new keeper is also something which will obviously be considered, with the club having swapped between Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer as their first choice this term, whilst the former is set to return to his parent club, Fulham, this summer.

All in all, Warnock will be a busy man as his burning desire to take Boro back to the top continues to govern his decision making at the Riverside Stadium.