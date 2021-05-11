Reliable journalist offers Derby County insight as potential points deduction is discussed

Derby County are unlikely to be deducted points this season, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The Rams are currently in a spot of bother after a report from the Daily Mail claimed that an appeals panel has found them guilty of financial irregularities.

Derby were first charged by the EFL almost 18 months ago in January 2020 on two separate counts.

They included the valuation of Pride Park when it was sold to Mel Morris in 2018 and secondly the amortisation policy which related to the club’s valuation of their playing staff.

Mel Morris’ club were cleared of the first charge, however the EFL were not satisfied when the club escaped punishment for amortisation – an act which reportedly saw losses of up to £30million wiped from the book.

As a result the EFL appealed that decision in September with a result expected back soon, with a financial penalty or a points deduction being the potential punishment.

Losing points could see Derby suffer relegation this term, but according to Nixon, that sort of sanction is unlikely this season.

Taking to Twitter, Nixon said: “Derby County. Hear EFL will reveal findings of their appeal in next 24 hours.

“Then it goes to charges and any appeal.

“Any points penalties will next season. As was case with Sheffield Wednesday. Interesting to see details … key to all this and how hard they will be hit.”

The verdict

It’s squeaky bum time for Derby County at the moment.

The Rams will be praying that their spot in the Championship won’t be in jeopardy as a result of a potential points deduction following their closely contested scrap with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

By the sounds of things, the next 24 hours will certainly be crucial with Mel Morris waiting with bated breath as to what the next steps are likely to be.