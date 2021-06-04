Reliable journalist makes transfer claim involving Portsmouth and Oxford United

Football journalist and reporter Andrew Moon has taken to Twitter to claim that Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams is of interest to Oxford United this summer.

The Australian’s current contract is due to expire at the end of this month, with Pompey said to have offered the player a new deal on reduced terms.

This comes as the club looks to cut costs in order to raise funds to bring in a host of new recruits as Danny Cowley looks to lay down a real marker of intent after taking on the job at Fratton Park last term.

However it appears that Williams will be of interest to other clubs from elsewhere, with Moon making the following claim on Twitter earlier today:

I'm hearing that Oxford United is a possible destination for Ryan Williams The winger was offered a new deal on reduced terms to stay at #Pompey #OUFC — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 4, 2021

Williams featured heavily for the club in the season just gone, scoring five goals and assisting four in 48 games across all competitions as the South Coast outfit narrowly missed out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs.

The versatile forward originally signed for the club back in the summer of 2019 from Rotherham United and has since gone on to make just shy of 100 appearances for the third tier side.

The Verdict

Losing Williams would be yet another blow for Pompey this summer, with their tactic of offering reduced terms to key players appearing to backfire.

It is understandable as they need to cut costs and get their finances in order, but it appears that they are going to pay the price for not securing promotion back to the Championship over the last few years.

The winger was a consistent performer for the club last term, but at the age of 27, he may well be open to a return to Oxford United.

If they lose him this summer, Pompey will need to act fast to bring in an adequate replacement, with the market set to be as competitive as ever.