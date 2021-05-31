Reliable journalist makes transfer admission involving West Brom man amidst PL interest

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Manchester United have a sell on clause for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as speculation over the player’s future at the Hawthorns persists.

The 28-year-old was one of the club’s few star performers during the season just gone as Sam Allardyce’s former side succumbed to relegation back to the Sky Bet Championship, with his displays said to be attracting admiring glances from elsewhere.

Clubs such as the Red Devils and West Ham United have been linked with the player by The Sun in more recent times, with the report going on to state that the Baggies want £20 million for their number one shot stopper.

Now, Nixon has moved to clarify exactly why the Midlands club are looking for such an inflated fee, as he provided this response to a supporter who questioned the journalist about a potential deal for Johnstone:

There’s a sell on. But that’s probably why West Brom are pricing him high … https://t.co/4vPy3pqt8l — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 30, 2021

The goalkeeper originally joined Albion from United in the summer of 2018, with a sell on clause having seemingly been placed in the deal, thus entitling the Manchester club to a percentage of the profits if the player is sold on.

Johnstone made 37 appearances in the Premier League for the now relegated club and was arguably their best performer over the course of the campaign.

The 28-year-old has a contract at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

It is completely understandable that the Baggies are eager to get as much money as possible for a player that only has a little over a year left on his current contract.

Securing the best deal for the club should be the priority and it will be interesting to see how their impending new manager feels about the potential sale of Johnstone, with Allardyce’s successor yet to be determined.

Johnstone is more than proven at Premier League level and it appears highly unlikely that he will stay put at the club after their relegation.

If West Brom can bring in £20 million for his services this summer, they will have done exceptionally well by all accounts.