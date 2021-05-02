Reliable journalist makes Ipswich Town recruitment claim

Reliable football journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter earlier today that Ipswich Town have a new member of staff incoming, with the League One club currently undergoing something of a restructure behind the scenes at present.

The Tractor Boys are very much in a transitional phase at present, with new CEO Mark Ashton having been brought in from Bristol City by the club’s new owners in more recent times to oversee operations at Portman Road.

Whilst on the pitch, Town have fallen way short of expectations once again as they fell short in the play-off race under Paul Cook, meaning that they will now spend a third consecutive season in League One as a result of their inconsistent performances.

Now, it appears that Ipswich could be set to appoint another new member of staff, with Nixon stating the following when pressed for news on the club by a fan on Twitter:

New member of staff incoming … https://t.co/NLsBESZe62 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2021

Ipswich Town quiz: Does Portman Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Portman Road hold more than Hillsborough? Yes No

The East Anglian outfit currently sit 10th place in the third tier standings and will finish off their season over the course of the next week as they take on Shrewsbury and Fleetwood Town respectively in the space of five days.

The Verdict

I was recently a guest on an Ipswich Town podcast and I was asked about where things have gone wrong for the club this season. My response was simply that the club hasn’t done enough to get rid of some deadwood and that it will take time and patience in order to return to the Championship.

Now that the Marcus Evans era has drawn to a close, we may well see a rejuvenated club from top to bottom next term which can make a real push for promotion under the expert guidance of Cook.

I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest if more staff members are brought in to supplement the existing boardroom, as change is being viewed as a good thing at Portman Road.

However the priority must be to overhaul the playing squad, with there being a great need to get rid of several names in order to clear the decks for a potential revolution on the field of play.