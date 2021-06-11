Reliable journalist makes claim over Burnley’s transfer interest in Nottingham Forest ace

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to discuss Burnley’s rumoured pursuit of Nottingham Forest centre back Joe Worrall.

The Clarets are said to have a big interest in bringing the 24-year-old to Turf Moor this summer, with LancsLive reporting that Sean Dyche’s men appear to be the most keen on Worrall out of the plethora of Premier League sides who are said to be tracking the defender.

With Ben Gibson having now moved to Norwich City, Burnley are now seemingly in the market for a new player at the heart of defence and could well put a bid in to the Reds in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the situation involving the Forest academy graduate earlier, Nixon was quick to state the following about the Premier League club’s apparent interest:

Collins right sided. Worrall left sided. Gibson has left. Burnley want TWO centre halves. https://t.co/gL5pD3Bxma — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 11, 2021

Worrall currently has three years remaining on his current contract at the City Ground and hasn’t given any indication that he would like to leave his boyhood club anytime soon.

The 24-year-old previously spent a few seasons out on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge and Glasgow Rangers as he looked to get more experience under his belt and has since become a mainstay at first team level.

Nottingham born and bred, Worrall has made 137 appearances to date for the Trentside outfit so far.

The Verdict

It would appear that Burnley’s interest in bringing Worrall to Lancashire is simply not going away and it could well be a cause for concern for the powers that be at Forest.

They will however be safe in the knowledge that the player is under contract for another three years and is seemingly very happy to still be pulling on a red shirt every week.

Keeping him on Trentside will get tougher and tougher if the centre back continues to perform consistently at a good level and as a result of this he may depart sooner rather than later.

It’ll be interesting to see what the club’s stance would be if Burnley put in a bid that justifies Worrall’s value.