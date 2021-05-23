Reliable journalist makes claim over Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael as contract details emerge

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael has a release clause in his contract, amidst speculation that he is being targeted by other clubs ahead of this summer.

The Frenchman unfortunately saw his side fall just short in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi finals yesterday as they lost out to Swansea City on aggregate at the Liberty Stadium.

However the job he has done with the Tykes has been applauded by many and as a result of their unlikely promotion push, he has been touted as a potential candidate to succeed the outgoing Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace next season.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old has also been linked with a potential move to West Bromwich Albion, with the now relegated Baggies searching for a replacement for Sam Allardyce as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Now, Nixon has added fuel to the fire by stating the following about Ismael’s existing deal with the Tykes:

Barnsley always put clauses like that in … https://t.co/b8wilBPGo5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2021

The former Palace player only took over at Oakwell back in October of last year and currently has two years remaining on his current contract with the Yorkshire club.

The Verdict

Ismael is understandably a wanted man at the moment after all the success he has had at Barnsley and if the claim about a release clause being in his contract is true, I think it is likely that he will leave.

Palace is the most obvious destination for him given the links that the two parties have from his playing days and I am sure that he would love to try his hand at management in the Premier League at some stage.

However he is building something good with Barnsley and may well feel that this a long term project that isn’t anywhere near finished just yet.

My gut tells me that he still has unfinished business at Oakwell but those links to Palace will never go away until he moves to Selhurst Park somewhere down the line.