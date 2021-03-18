Reliable journalist details Kyril Louis-Dreyfus action that Sunderland supporters will surely love

Sunderland really are on cloud nine right now.

Since Lee Johnson took charge of the club in early December the Black Cats have gone from strength to strength on the pitch with the club moving away from a mid-table position and into the upper echelons of the league.

Now the Wearsiders are firmly in the hunt for promotion with Johnson’s side closing in on the automatic promotion spots.

But while matters on the pitch are looking up, a large part of that is down to the what’s gone on in the boardroom.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has dramatically changed the feeling at the club since confirming his takeover back in February.

Since then things have just got better and better with Dreyfus watching on in the stands as Sunderland continue to rack up victory after victory in the league.

If there was ever a sign that he was emotionally invested in the club it came in the 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley when reporter Mark Donnelly detailed an impassioned outburst from the owner that supporters will surely love.

KLD on his feet and with a 'YES CHARLIE!' as the striker wins the ball back in the middle with a crunching tackle#SAFC — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) March 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Donnelly said: “KLD (Kyril Louis-Dreyfus) on his feet and with a ‘yes Charlie!’ as the striker wins the ball back in the middle with a crunching tackle.”

The verdict

Sunderland supporters are loving Kyril Louis-Dreyfus more and more every week.

After years of struggling to relate to the club’s hierarchy the fans are now firmly behind the 23-year-old who simply just seems to understand what the supporters want.

Of course it’s early days but all of these examples of Dreyfus showing his personality can only help as he looks to build his relationship with the people of Wearside.