Reliable journalist details key obstacle as Sunderland plot £2m move for Premier League man

Sunderland’s interest in Dion Sanderson is likely to boil down to finances, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The central defender exceeded all expectations after moving to the Stadium Of Light on a season-long loan deal from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

After a slow start under Phil Parkinson, the 21-year-old established himself as a core first team player under Lee Johnson, making 27 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Sunderland may now be plotting a fresh move for the defender.

It’s claimed that a deal to sign Sanderson on a permanent basis from Wolves could cost around £2million with the Black Cats likely to face significant competition from clubs in the Championship.

It also remains to be seen whether Wolves will be looking to sell one of their best young assets, with another season-long loan deal potentially in the offing.

But with Sunderland determined to bring the player back on a permanent basis, Nixon believes that a move could hinge on the finances involved.

Responding to a question about links between Dion Sanderson and Sunderland, Nixon replied: “Depends on the cost.”

The verdict

This would be a fantastic signing for Sunderland.

Dion Sanderson is a player who is capable of being a top-level Championship player in the future – and even has the potential to become a Premier League player as well.

It remains to be seen if Wolves will want to sell the player, but if they do you can guarantee that the Black Cats will be firmly in the mix.

Whether a move back to League One will appeal to Sanderson remains to be seen, but given how much he seemingly enjoyed his loan spell it’s hard to rule it out.