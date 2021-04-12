Reliable journalist details key factor that could lead Liverpool to pursue deal for 12-goal Watford ace

Ismaila Sarr would offer a cheaper option if Liverpool were to a pursue a move this summer, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.

The Watford star was heavily linked with a move away from Vicarage Road last summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United were two of the clubs who were said to be keen on the player with the 23-year-old said to be valued at around £40million by the Hornets.

That move didn’t materialise – something that Watford supporters will be thankful for given the player’s performances over the course of this season.

Sarr has enjoyed a wonderful season for the club having scored 12 goals and creating 10 more during 37 appearances for the Hornets.

The Hope is that Sarr can fire Watford to promotion this season, but of course there’s a chance that his services could be monitored by clubs further up the pyramid once again.

Pearce, who covers Liverpool for The Athletic, was asked whether Jurgen Klopp’s side could consider a move for the 23-year-old again this summer, and while he was unable to say if the club was interested, he did state that a deal would likely be cheaper than if they were to pursue other targets.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce said: “LFC were clearly very keen on him a year ago, I’d need to check whether that interest remains.

“He would certainly be a bit cheaper.”

The verdict

Watford will be praying that they can keep hold of Ismaila Sarr.

The winger has really matured this season and with that he has significantly improved his output in terms of goals and assists.

Of course interest from the likes of Liverpool would be tempting for the player, but the Hornets will be hoping to keep him for at least another season if they can finish the job of securing promotion.