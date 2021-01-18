Reliable journalist details Derby County transfer focus as January window starts to gather pace

Derby County are in the market to sign a central defender this month, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The Rams are looking to kick on in the second half of the campaign after enduring a rocky start to the season under Phillip Cocu.

However with Wayne Rooney now confirmed as the permanent head coach for the Championship side there’s a real focus on kicking on and moving themselves up the table.

Options are limited at the back with Curtis Davies ruled out with a long-term injury and Mike te Wierik set for a move back to the Netherlands, and according to Conway, that could lead Rooney’s side into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Writing for The Athletic, Conway said: “His (Mike te Wierik) departure, coupled with Curtis Davies’ achilles injury which is keeping him out long term, means the club are actively seeking to add another centre-half to their books.

“The defensive Derby dam has been less leaky since Rooney took sole charge, conceding just five goals in 10 league games.

“Four clean sheets on the spin was also the longest shut out since the days of Gary Rowett. But the position is thin.

“Should Andre Wisdom or Matt Clarke be unavailable it’ll boil down to a combination of academy players and others being deployed out of position.”

The Verdict

There’s no doubt that Derby County could use another option in central defence.

With numbers limited at the back it’s a big ask to expect Andre Wisdom and Matt Clarke to stay available for selection and perform at the top of their game for the rest of the campaign.

It remains to be seen who they are targeting, but signing another defender would certainly be a shrewd move for the Rams.