Reliable journalist delivers verdict as Sheffield Wednesday’s interest in talented free agent gathers pace

Ravel Morrison’s potential move to Sheffield Wednesday would be largely risk-free, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The midfielder is currently on trial with the Owls with the view to penning a contract with the Championship club if he can impress Darren Moore and his coaching team in training.

The former Manchester United youngster has been a free agent since leaving ADO Den Haag in January and is hoping that he can get his career on track after a frustrating few years.

Sheffield Wednesday are in a desperate situation as they fight for their lives in the Championship, and according to Howson, any move for Morrison can only help their hopes of avoiding the drop.

Writing for Yorkshire Live, Howson said: “I don’t think there would be a lot of risk attached to it.

“He is a free agent and has a point to prove.

“Could Morrison offer them something different in midfield from now until the end of the season? Perhaps.

“I suppose the issue is how long it would take to get him up to match speed. He has not played a lot of football so it is unlikely he would be able to come in and hit the ground running.”

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever score a goal at Hillsborough?

1 of 18 Gary Madine Yes No

The verdict

This could be a big opportunity for Ravel Morrison if he can earn a contract.

The midfielder is surely fighting for his last chance in the game and so a move to Sheffield Wednesday could be the ideal platform to show just how good he is.

Whether it’s this season that he joins or next, it’s essential that the playmaker proves his worth under Darren Moore if we’re ever going to see his potential.