Reliable journalist delivers key Sheffield Wednesday update as contract uncertainty builds

Sheffield Wednesday have put all contract talks on hold until the end of the season, according to Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson.

The Owls are sitting in a precarious position in the Championship table as they sit in the relegation zone with just two matches remaining of the season.

While the end of the season is near, Darren Moore’s side are still clinging on with just four point separating them from Derby County who sit just outside of the drop zone.

Relegation could have a big say in how the club operate in the transfer market this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday have a number of high-profile players who are out of contract at the end of the season, including the likes of Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach and Tom Lees.

With no contract extensions yet agreed it means that these players are facing uncertain futures, and according to Howson, their wait to discover their fate is now likely to continue until the end of the season.

Writing in a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson said: “From what I have been told, all contract talks have been put on the back-burner until the end of the season.

“I know Wednesday have held talks with a number of players but it’s difficult for players to commit to anything when they don’t know what division the club are going to be in next season.”

The verdict

It’s hardly a surprise that Sheffield Wednesday are now waiting until the end of the season.

Relegation to League One would have a massive impact on the club’s budget for next term and that will be a key factor in what they are able to offer players.

Add into that the fact that some players may not want to play in the third tier and you can see why the delay is understandable.