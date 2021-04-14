Reliable journalist addresses Alex Neil to Blackburn Rovers talk as pressure builds on Tony Mowbray

Alex Neil is unlikely to become Blackburn Rovers’ new manager in the future, according to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Rovers have endured a disappointing season this term after falling away from a potential play-off push to the lower reaches of the table as the club currently sit in 17th position with just five matches remaining.

That has led to speculation regarding Tony Mowbray’s future at the club with a potential summer change being rumoured.

With no formal vacancy up for grabs there haven’t been any genuine candidates emerging for the position at Ewood Park, but one name who has been floated on social media is Alex Neil.

Neil is current available after leaving his role with Preston North End last month with the Lilywhites also struggling for form in the Championship.

One user on Twitter posed the link to The Sun’s Alan Nixon to see if the Scottish boss could be a contender to take over at Ewood Park, but the reporter gave a fairly blunt response on the rumour.

Taking to Twitter, Nixon responded to the links, simply saying: “Don’t see that happening.”

The verdict

I just can’t see this one coming to fruition.

Things aren’t going well with Blackburn Rovers at the moment but for now it’s still Tony Mowbray’s job going into next season.

Even if Rovers were looking for a new boss I wouldn’t expect them to move for a player from their Lancashire rivals, and so Alan Nixon’s verdict is no surprise at all.