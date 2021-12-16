Relegation rivals should look to take advantage of Derby County transfer decision on senior player: Opinion

It’s probably fair to say that the current season hasn’t gone as David Marshall would have hoped from an individual perspective at Derby County.

Having joined the Rams from Wigan Athletic last summer, the goalkeeper made 33 appearances for the Pride Park club during the 2020/21 campaign, seemingly establishing as the club’s first choice between the posts at the time.

This season however, things have been rather different for Marshall. With the 36-year-old yet to make a single appearance for Wayne Rooney’s side since the start of the campaign, the Scot now looks to have found himself third in the club’s goalkeeping pecking order, behind Kelle Roos and summer signing Ryan Allsop.

That has also led to Marshall dropping out of the Scotland squad at international level, at a time when the country are attempting to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

As a result, with Marshall’s contract at Pride Park set to expire at the end of this season, it is perhaps not surprising that reports (Daily Record Live Transfer Blog, 16/12, 07:49), have now claimed that Derby will look to sell the goalkeeper when the transfer window reopens next month.

That is something that you feel should be catching the attention of one of Derby’s fellow Championship sides, in the form of Peterborough United.

Although Christy Pym started the season as Posh’s number one, the 26-year-old has not featured in a matchday squad for the club since September, when manager Darren Ferguson admitted it would be difficult for the ‘keeper to get back into the side, after apparently “overstepping the mark” during a 3-1 defeat at Reading.

With Pym’s future at London Road therefore looking bleak, and Dan Gyollai having been transfer listed by Posh back in the summer, it seems David Cornell – a summer signing from Ipswich – is the club’s only senior option between the posts.

A goalkeeper could therefore be on the agenda for Peterborough once the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, and this update ought to turn their attention to Derby and Marshall.

Despite being 30-years-old, this is Cornell’s first experience as a regular starter at Championship level.

The addition of a player with the sort of experience of the second-tier, and at international level, that Marshall possesses, would surely be useful piece of business for Posh, with the Scot well proven as a reliable option at this level.

With Peterborough currently 22nd in the Championship table, two points from safety, following promotion last season, getting a deal done for Marshall could be a big boost to the club’s hopes of extending their stay in the second-tier beyond this season.

Of course, with Derby rooted to the foot of the Championship table, there may be some question about whether they should be selling to a club who like them, are battling to avoid relegation to League One.

However, the 21-points deduction handed to Derby already this season mean that there is a sense that their fate is already sealed with regards to the campaign.

Indeed, the financial troubles that have got them in the position they are now, means that raising funds to simply keep the club going are the priority for the Rams right now.

Considering Marshall’s contract situation means this is the last chance for Derby to receive some potentially crucial money for the sale of the ‘keeper, that may mean they are not really in a position to reject offers for the 36-year-old, regardless of how they come in from.

That is something that could all combine to make this a rather appealing deal for Peterborough, both from a footballing and financial perspective.

As a result, the somewhat uncertain situations between the posts at Peterborough, and off the field at Derby, means it is hard not to feel as though this could be a beneficial deal for all involved, not least Marshall himself, given the chance to get to back on the pitch, such a move ought to provide him with.