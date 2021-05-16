‘Relegation might be a blessing’, ‘First of many’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation that defender Joost van Aken has left the club and signed a deal with Belgian side Zulte-Waregem.

Van Aken’s future has appeared to be away from Hillsborough for a while now and the defender has never really been able to perform to the level that was hoped for when the Owls made the risky decision to bring him to the club.

The 27-year-old was signed by the club in the summer of 2017 but it is not a signing that worked out for all concerned.

In his first season, Van Aken could manage only 14 appearances in the Championship for the Owls and the following campaign he made just one single league appearance.

Ahead of the 2019/20 campaign the decision was made for him to make a move out on loan to German second-tier side VfL Osnabrück, where featured 22 times in the league.

This season, Van Aken has managed to get the most amount of game time under his belt in his entire spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was handed 17 Championship appearances, but he never really impressed with his performances and was able to do very little to help them in their quest to avoid dropping into the third tier.

The defender’s departure has now been confirmed with his move to Zulte-Waregem being widely reported now. That brings an end to one of the Owls’ many recent poor transfer decisions and that needs to change moving forwards.

Joost van Aken has signed a two-year deal to join Zulte-Waragem in Belgium, with his contract kicking in on July 1st once his #SWFC one expires. https://t.co/LXEGm2bYuw pic.twitter.com/6bkBWwx2Rh — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) May 15, 2021

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were hopeful that this departure can be the start of a turnaround in playing personnel that can lead to a better future for the club on the field.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Hopefully the first of many to depart!! https://t.co/VDZB2onBjc — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) May 15, 2021

I'd imagine that's a fair amount of money saved! — Chris Brammer (@ChrisBramms) May 15, 2021

One down. A fair few more to go. https://t.co/IH6uY3jY9S — Stewart. (@Stewbacca85) May 15, 2021

£3m price tag plus all the wages. Another one of those terrible recruitment decisions! — WarOfTheMonsterTruck (@SheffWedWOTMT) May 15, 2021

One of the reasons relegation might be a blessing. Major clear out and Darren Moore can mould his own side — Ben Blanshard (@blanshb) May 15, 2021

Bad signing for us. Bad move for him. Hope he does better elsewhere. — Mike Norton (@MikeNorton1980) May 15, 2021

Decent move for Van Aken to be honest — Owls Analytics (@AnalyticsOwls) May 15, 2021

First of many I hope ! — Lee van Gelder (@DutchMcLovin) May 15, 2021