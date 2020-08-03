‘Relegation here we go’ – Many West Brom fans fearing the worst in wake of club statement

West Bromwich Albion have announced that Chief Executive, Mark Jenkins, is leaving the Hawthorns after 18 years of association with the Baggies.

Jenkins has overseen four promotions from the Championship during his time at the club – the last of which came in July – and, alongside that, the Baggies have played a long period in the top-flight.

However, on the back of that latest promotion to the Premier League, a club statement has confirmed that Jenkins is on the way out of West Brom and is retiring.

Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 West Brom players started their career with?

1 of 15 Kenneth Zohore? FC Copenhagen Brondy IFK Goteborg FC Midtjylland

It is confirmed that Xu “Ken” Ke will replace him in his role as Albion’s Chief Executive after a period of working alongside Jenkins at the Hawthorns.

The euphoria surrounding West Brom has been evident over the course of the last two weeks, with promotion widely celebrated.

However, there’s little doubt amongst sections of the West Brom fans that the departure of Jenkins after such a long relationship, is a blow.

Some fear for the club heading back into the Premier League, whilst others have their own theories.

We dive into the reaction here…

Confidence we will stay up has just been sliced into many pieces — James Jenkins (@JimJProduction) August 3, 2020

I wish he had seen the transfer window through before he left! 😭

Not what I wanted to hear!! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) August 3, 2020

Relegation here we go — Aaronić (@Aaron2wba) August 3, 2020

Big loss to the club, this. — Josh Roberts (@JoshRoberts1988) August 3, 2020

Anybody celebrating this really doesn't even understand half of what this man has done for the club. A bit tight at times? Absolutely, but we could be in a hell of a lot worse shape like plenty other clubs of our size. — Matt (@MehWBA) August 3, 2020

Budgets gone then. FFS — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) August 3, 2020

Absolutely superb job since coming back. Do not underestimate what this man has done for our club. Really sad to see him leave — Jasewba (@JasonWba) August 3, 2020

This isn’t good at all ????? — Vicki (@vicks235) August 3, 2020