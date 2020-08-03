Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Relegation here we go’ – Many West Brom fans fearing the worst in wake of club statement

10 mins ago

West Bromwich Albion have announced that Chief Executive, Mark Jenkins, is leaving the Hawthorns after 18 years of association with the Baggies.

Jenkins has overseen four promotions from the Championship during his time at the club – the last of which came in July – and, alongside that, the Baggies have played a long period in the top-flight.

However, on the back of that latest promotion to the Premier League, a club statement has confirmed that Jenkins is on the way out of West Brom and is retiring.

It is confirmed that Xu “Ken” Ke will replace him in his role as Albion’s Chief Executive after a period of working alongside Jenkins at the Hawthorns.

The euphoria surrounding West Brom has been evident over the course of the last two weeks, with promotion widely celebrated.

However, there’s little doubt amongst sections of the West Brom fans that the departure of Jenkins after such a long relationship, is a blow.

Some fear for the club heading back into the Premier League, whilst others have their own theories.

We dive into the reaction here…


