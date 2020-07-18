‘Relegation confirmed’, ‘Awful’ – Many Charlton fans concerned by starting XI v Wigan

Lee Bowyer has named his starting XI for Charlton Athletic’s Championship clash with Wigan Athletic at the Valley today, which has drawn a concerned reaction from fans of the south London club.

The Addicks are just two points above the bottom three and know that a victory today would be a massive step toward securing survival.

Bowyer has made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in midweek, with young striker Josh Davison, defender Naby Sarr and midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey getting the nod.

TEAM NEWS 📝 Here's how the Addicks line up at The Valley this afternoon… #cafc pic.twitter.com/1HAR6fgtjz — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 18, 2020

Davison, in what will be just his ninth appearance for the Addicks, replaces Tomer Hemed as Macauley Bonne’s strike partner.

Jonny Williams and Aiden McGeady both drop out of the side for Sarr and Forster-Caskey, in what look very conservative moves by the Charlton boss.

Wigan will likely be high on confidence after their 8-0 thrashing of Hull City in midweek and as they look to give themself a cushion over the bottom three – with a potential 12-point deduction incoming due to administration.

It looks set to be a massive game in the context of the Addicks’ season but it seems as though Bowyer’s starting XI has concerned many fans of the south London club.

Read their reaction here:

Relegation confirmed. — Adam Woodsford (@adamwoodsford94) July 18, 2020

Where’s the creativity? No Williams or McGeady . — John Taylor (@JDT147) July 18, 2020

Jesus Christ that’s awful — Joe Taber (@joetaber15) July 18, 2020

Not the side I would’ve picked 😭 — Jamie (@WhyTwoJamie) July 18, 2020

Looks like we’re down then — nathan reed (@nathanr77853407) July 18, 2020

Oh God, my heart sank. — Jason Fey (@fey_jason) July 18, 2020

Big loss incoming — harry reynolds (@harryre18296928) July 18, 2020

Ermm, we’re meant to be trying to win games? https://t.co/E8ZqUUSr8k — adam (@_adamcafc) July 18, 2020

Can’t see this ending well https://t.co/utw7VRvCOR — harry reynolds (@harryre18296928) July 18, 2020