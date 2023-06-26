Leeds United will be planning for a summer of much change as they look to appoint a new manager who will aim to bring them back to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit are believed to be closing in on a new manager, with reports stating they hope to finalise it this week.

Whoever the new manager is going to be, they are going to come into a side that could be set to lose a host of players.

Several key Leeds players have been linked with the exit door as Premier League sides look to take advantage of the club’s relegation.

One player who has been linked with an exit is Illan Meslier, and it has now emerged the goalkeeper has a relegation clause that could allow him to leave on loan this summer, as per Simon Jones’ Daily Mail transfer confidential.

What is Illan Meslier’s situation?

The 23-year-old has been at Leeds since 2020, when he joined from French side FC Lorient.

During his three years at the club, the goalkeeper has played 126 times, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process.

The goalkeeper has been an ever-present for the Yorkshire side since he joined the club, but in the final four games of last season, he lost his place to Joel Robles.

That, plus the club’s relegation, has meant his future has been put into doubt, despite the fact he is contracted to the club until 2026.

Which teams are interested in Illan Meslier?

London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are two teams that are believed to hold an interest in the goalkeeper.

While Leeds’s rivals Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, as the club are weighing up their options to replace David de Gea.

That interest may have been about a permanent switch, but with this latest update from the Daily Mail, it could mean any interested party have the possibility of signing Meslier on a loan deal in this transfer window.

What has Illan Meslier said about his Leeds United future?

Meslier spoke to RMC Sport earlier this month and admitted that he would like to leave Leeds this summer should a move occur, but only if he is going to play regular football.

He said: “If it is to go and be on the bench, I'm not interested in that.

"If it's to be the number one, of course, you can't say 'I'm not interested in Chelsea'.

"I'd prefer to go to a less reputable club where I'll have more game time than a top European club where I'd sit on the bench."