Wigan Athletic have failed to pay their wages yet again, according to Alan Nixon.

The Latics have already had issues with paying wages on time earlier this season, and this may now lead to fresh questions from the EFL.

Wigan have already been docked three points this season by the EFL for repeated lateness in paying wages.

Another instance may lead to further punishment if the EFL once again gets involved.

How did Wigan do this season?

Wigan suffered relegation to League One following a disappointing campaign back in the Championship.

The team had earned promotion to the second tier just 12 months ago under Leam Richardson, but have been unable to cement their place in the league beyond one year.

The players expected to be paid on Friday morning but tensions are reportedly running high at the moment as they wait on confirmation as to when they will receive their wages.

The players have been told that the money may arrive later today, but no timeline has yet been made official on when they can expect to receive their pay.

More worryingly, no explanation was given as to why the money has not yet been received.

The Bahraini owners of the club were ordered by the EFL to set money aside in order to prevent this from happening again.

That it has happened now leads to fresh questions over the future of the club and its ownership.

Could Wigan face EFL sanctions?

Given the EFL have already stepped in to investigate the club this season, it is more than likely that they will do so again.

The bigger question will now be whether any sanction impacts this campaign or the next.

Wigan could potentially start next season with a points deduction penalty based on how things played out earlier in 2022-23.

That would put them on the backfoot as they look to fight for promotion back to the Championship next season.

What next for Wigan Athletic?

Shaun Maloney is still set to oversee the final game of the season on Monday against Rotherham United.

The Latics are bottom of the Championship table, and would still be relegated even if the three points hadn’t been deducted.

Another points deduction would reflect poorly on the club at a time when their reputation is already suffering due to these issues with paying wages.

It would also be a big blow to their ambition to compete for promotion next season, as any points penalty could have a significant impact on their position given how competitive the promotion battle will likely be next year.