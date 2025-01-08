Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has backed Hull City to stay up this season, with the appointment of Ruben Selles giving him optimism for the second-half of the campaign.

The Tigers found themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap after the ill-fated tenure of Tim Walter, with the German winning just three of his 18 matches in charge during his time on Humberside.

Since Selles was cherry-picked from Reading in League One, fortunes have turned around somewhat, with two victories in the Spaniard’s first seven matches in charge, as well as last weekend’s incredible 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

With City expected to add even more quality over the next few weeks of the transfer window, it has left Goodman feeling positive about their chances of avoiding the drop, as the new man in charge continues to work his magic.

Don Goodman makes Hull City claim after Ruben Selles appointment

Selles is a man who has garnered an excellent reputation during the past 18 months with Reading, as the Royals continue to impress despite the tumultuous ownership of Dai Yongge.

The Berkshire side were battling for a play-off spot as their boss made the step up to the Championship, which is testament to the work he had done with the players at his disposal, with constant transfer embargoes put in place during his time in charge of the club.

Even in the short time he has been at the MKM Stadium, the turnaround in fortunes has been dramatic, with victories over Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers offering them reason to be optimistic about the future, as well as draws with Watford and Leeds.

While the Tigers still find themselves in the bottom three on goal difference heading into the FA Cup weekend, Goodman believes he has already seen enough change in City to be confident about their chances of survival in the next few months.

Speaking to Plejmo.com, the pundit said: “Hull City had lost six games in a row before Ruben Selles was appointed. Now they've won two, drawn two and lost three of his seven games in charge. That's a lot more points than they had got in those previous games. For Hull, it's about putting things into perspective.

"With all due respect, while I don't think that this group of players were particularly well guided by Tim Walter, I think they must be held accountable. They have underperformed. Of the bottom eight, possibly with the exception of Luton, I'd say they've got the best squad.

Ruben Selles' Hull City record (Transfermarkt) Matches 7 Wins 2 Draws 2 Defeats 3 Goals scored 8 Goals conceded 9 Points per game 1.14 As of 8/1/25

"January is here and I think they'll be active. Based on the improvement under Ruben Selles, having lost six in a row and improved, as mentioned I can only see them getting better and moving up the table.

"If I had to choose now whether Hull City would be relegated or survive, I'd say they'll stay up."

Hull City set to make major January transfer addition to boost Ruben Selles

As Goodman eluded, City look set to be busy in the January transfer window, with plenty of speculation already abounding regarding incoming personnel in the weeks to come.

Former Middlesbrough man Matt Crooks [pictured] is one player who looks set to make the move to the MKM Stadium before too long, with the midfielder reportedly set to return to the EFL after a Stateside stint playing for Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

Leeds United outcast Joe Gelhardt has also been linked with a loan move to Humberside for the rest of the season, as Selles looks to add even more creative spark to his side, while reports in Switzerland suggest an offer has been put on the table for FC Sion’s defensive midfielder Ali Kabacalman.

Not only that, but reports have also stated that a bid has also been submitted for Watford’s Scotland international defender Ryan Porteus, as owner Acun Ilicali looks set to loosen the purse strings and back his new boss to avoid dropping down to League One.

With the talent at their disposal already - as Abu Kamara and Mason Burstow continue to shine of late - as well as some quality additions entering the fold, the mood seems a lot brighter than it did two months ago at Hull City, with Goodman confident they won’t be hanging around in the bottom three for much longer.