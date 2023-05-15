Plymouth Argyle are already planning for the Championship next season after winning League One with 101 points - and that has meant cutting off some of the club's heroes.

Against all the odds, the Pilgrims battled hard alongside promotion rivals Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday throughout the campaign; and after beating the Tractor Boys in late September, they failed to drop outside of the automatic places at all before winning the league by becoming centurions.

Fans will have had their favourite players over the last few seasons under Steven Schumacher's guidance, but with the level of opponent becoming vastly more difficult next season with the likes of Southampton, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers and more to contend with, that means that the club have had to make tough decisions in the past few days.

Unfortunately for club legend Danny Mayor, he has been cut from the squad despite making 29 league appearances for the Devon-based side this campaign. However, their loss will be someone else's gain - and for Mayor himself, there is already a club that could be perfect for him in Stockport County.

County capture

Stockport's rise has been astronomic.

Promotion from National League North in 2018-19 saw the club shoot up from the sixth-tier to leave the ghouls of their darkest days behind, before winning the National League last season amid a title race with Wrexham.

This season, Dave Challinor's men started slowly with four losses from their first five games, but a run of just one loss in their final 18 league games saw them move up the table at an exponential rate.

They were so impressive that they went into the final day with a chance of automatic promotion, though Northampton just about crawled over the line with a win at Tranmere Rovers.

For a club that boasts a serious amount of history for the division, Challinor's side are one of the best projects in the EFL at the moment, and even if they don't go up this season, you feel it is only a matter of time until they do.

That, for Mayor, could be perfect.

With 29 appearances in the third tier, he would seamlessly fit into a midfield that glistens with Callum Camps and Antoni Sarcevic and Will Collar.

But there is also another reason that the duo could be a match made in heaven.

Homesick remedy

Speaking after Plymouth's retained list was made public, Schumacher admitted that it was a tough conversation to have with Mayor - with the 32-year-old making it clear he wished to return to the north west, where he was born.

Schumacher said: "Me and Danny (Mayor) had a conversation a few months ago. Danny has been down here four years now, and living away from his family for three of them years and that has put a strain on everybody concerned."

With Mayor hailing from Leyland - a town in Lancashire based just under an hour away from Stockport - it would make sense for all parties; especially with the midfielder having a decent chance of playing in League One again next season for the Hatters.

Mayor has been a superb servant for Plymouth. 163 appearances in four seasons for the Pilgrims has seen him win League One, earn promotion from League Two and reach a Papa John's trophy final.

Should he join County, his experience will be invaluable in either keeping them in the third tier or getting them up from the fourth tier, dependent on how the play-offs fare for the Greater Manchester outfit.

And, with Mayor being closer to his family, we could well see benefits on the pitch as well as off.