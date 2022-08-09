Released Nottingham Forest player pens message after joining EFL club

Former Nottingham Forest defender Baba Fernandes has revealed his delight at signing for League One club Accrington Stanley following his City Ground exit.

Fernandes was one of six Reds academy players released earlier in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

The 22-year-old had a trial at Luton Town back in July but has now found a new permanent home as Accrington announced yesterday he has signed a two-year deal at the Wham Stadium.

It’s a move that the Portuguese centre-back certainly seems excited about as he took to Twitter to pen a message to supporters and revealed his delight.

Delighted to have signed for @ASFCofficial , thanks to everyone for getting it over the line. Eager to get started and help the team 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/li2cqaAMko — Baba Fernandes (@BabaFernandes2) August 8, 2022

Accrington boss John Simpson talked up Fernandes’ potential after the deal was confirmed.

He told the club website: “He’s got the potential to come back with us and make the grade, and an opportunity to play in the league.

“I think we do need to balance the squad out and get a few more defenders in, so he ticks the boxes for that. It’s been going on for a bit but we’re glad to get that over the line.”

The 22-year-old joined Forest from Portuguese side Vitoria in the summer of 2020 but despite featuring regularly for the U23s, he made just two appearances for the senior side.

Those both came in the Carabao Cup – starting at centre-back in the 2-1 win over Bradford City and in the 4-0 defeat v Wolves.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

The Verdict

Judging from his message to fans on Twitter, Fernandes is excited to have signed a permanent deal with Accrington.

It’s been more than two months since his Forest exit was confirmed and it appears this move has been in the pipeline for some time so you can understand why he is so happy to finally get it over the line.

Multiple Championship clubs, such as Coventry City and Cardiff City, were linked with a move for the defender after he left the City Ground while East Midlands rivals Derby County were also touted with an interest after their relegation.

That shows the calibre of young player that Accrington have added to their ranks, which can surely only be a good thing.