After years of constant underachievement and off-field shenanigans, Birmingham City supporters look to finally have something to shout about in the near future.

They have suffered under their Far East ownership for a number of years, but in American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner there is light at the end of the tunnel and there could be fresh hope brought to St Andrew's ahead of the 2023-24 season once his takeover gets over the line.

Head coach John Eustace will be hoping that takeover happens sooner rather than later as he will want to start strengthening his squad as soon as possible, and one area that needs looking at is in defence.

Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson were both on loan last season and there's no guarantee that either return next season, whilst Kevin Long and Harlee Dean's contracts are set to expire next month.

With Marc Roberts the only centre-back set to be under contract, that area needs bolstering and in Daniel Ayala, who has been released by Birmingham's Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, there is a player who could do a good job for at least one season and also bring some promotion-winning experience.

Who is Daniel Ayala?

Despite being a Spaniard, Ayala has spent all of his professional career in England having moved to Liverpool's academy from Sevilla in 2007.

He played five times in the Premier League as a teenager for the Reds, but after loan spells at Hull City and Derby County, Norwich City as a top flight club decided to spend £800,000 on the centre-back in 2011.

Ayala barely featured for the Canaries though and after initially signing on loan, Ayala penned a contract with Middlesbrough in January 2014 for a bargain fee of £350,000.

Racking up 229 appearances in all competitions for the Teessiders, including winning promotion to the Premier League in 2016, Ayala ended up joining Blackburn Rovers in 2020 on a free transfer, and when he's been fit he's certainly been an asset at the back.

Fitness though is something that been an isuse for Ayala - just 58 matches played in three years shows that there is issues there but when he has been available for selection, Ayala has generally been a first-choice at Rovers for three years, but those times were few and far between.

Why would Daniel Ayala be a good signing for Birmingham?

Even though there would be obvious concerns over his injury record, with his most recent time on the sidelines coming recently when out with a hamstring injury for two months, Ayala brings height, experience and a presence in both boxes.

Whilst it was five seasons ago, Ayala managed to score seven times in the 2017-18 campaign for Middlesbrough so he would be a real threat from set pieces - obviously though his main job is to try and help keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Ayala doesn't have much pace left but he makes up for it by his reading of the game and his dominance in the air - not many Championship strikers would beat him in an aerial battle.

Eustace will need to bring multiple centre-backs in this summer, especially if he's going to stick to a three at the back formation, and even though he already has one big presence in the form of Roberts, Ayala is worth the punt on a one-year contract if his fitness can be managed.